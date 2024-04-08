Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

