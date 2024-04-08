Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after buying an additional 1,118,083 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

