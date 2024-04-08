Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,841 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

RGT stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

