Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

BATS FFEB opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

