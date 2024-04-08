Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

