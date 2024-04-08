BMO Capital Markets Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total value of C$1,027,194.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring bought 50,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

