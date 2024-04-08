BMO Capital Markets Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.97.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$67.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6239067 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.