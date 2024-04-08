BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$6.50 Price Target for Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Shares of ATH traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.22. 3,711,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

