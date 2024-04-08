BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.29.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $511.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
