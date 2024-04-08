BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 28,279 shares.The stock last traded at $74.40 and had previously closed at $74.29.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $511.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKIE. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

