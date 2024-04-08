Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.1% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.55 and last traded at $183.25. 2,390,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,920,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a PEG ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

