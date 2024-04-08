BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.33.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

BOKF opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

