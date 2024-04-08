BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

