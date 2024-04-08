Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $51.29. Approximately 1,591,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,133,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

