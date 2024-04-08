Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.59. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.