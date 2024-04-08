Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at $13.29

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of AvidXchange
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
AvidXchange Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.04. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
