Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) PT at $16.75

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.2 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.