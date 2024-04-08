Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target at $58.36

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

