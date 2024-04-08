Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $102.80

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.