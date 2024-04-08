Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Target Price at $196.00

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Clean Harbors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Clean Harbors by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,944 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Clean Harbors by 521.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $198.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

