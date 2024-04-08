Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Price Target at GBX 307.17

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 285.20 ($3.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195.10 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.20 ($3.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,720.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

