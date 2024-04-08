Brokerages Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) PT at C$18.41

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.41.

Several analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.80.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

