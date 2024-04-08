Brokerages Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) PT at C$18.41

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.41.
Several analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FCR.UN
First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.8 %
First Capital Realty Company Profile
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.