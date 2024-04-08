Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $70.47

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

