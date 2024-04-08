Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $71.80

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of REG opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

