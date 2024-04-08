Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNCY. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 3.1 %

SNCY stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $775.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,216. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.