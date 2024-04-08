BSW Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $224.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

