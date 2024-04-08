BSW Wealth Partners Has $654,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.91. 221,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,769. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

