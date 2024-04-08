BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,486,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.99. 497,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,546. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

