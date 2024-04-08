BSW Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NUEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

