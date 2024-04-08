BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 14,281 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. 690,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

