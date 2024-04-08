BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.15 on Monday, reaching $481.97. 1,334,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.98. The firm has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

