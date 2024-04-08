BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ASX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,790. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

