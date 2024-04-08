BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,370 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. 179,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,534. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

