BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,915 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.49. 4,833,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895,771. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

