BSW Wealth Partners Sells 3,764 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,674,066. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.