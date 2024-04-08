BSW Wealth Partners Sells 6,721 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,634. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.