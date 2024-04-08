BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.58. 437,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.