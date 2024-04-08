BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IEI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.58. 437,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.01. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.