BTIG Research Cuts Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $5.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

