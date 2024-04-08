Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.93.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $204.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

