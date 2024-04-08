Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.52.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.38 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

