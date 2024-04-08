Busey Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 450,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,689. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

