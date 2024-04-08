Busey Bank Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Busey Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 180,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.80.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.89. 608,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

