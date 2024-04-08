Busey Bank Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Busey Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,686. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

