Busey Bank Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.1% of Busey Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Busey Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

