Busey Bank Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Busey Bank cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.65. The stock had a trading volume of 458,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,406. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

