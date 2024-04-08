Busey Bank Sells 19,931 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,931 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.53. 681,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,973. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
