Busey Bank Sells 19,931 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Busey Bank cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,931 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.53. 681,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,973. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

