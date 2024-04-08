Busey Bank Sells 4,765 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. 3,682,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757,127. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

