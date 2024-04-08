Busey Bank Sells 8,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. 27,189,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,762,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

