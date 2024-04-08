Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CADE. Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CADE

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 278,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,132. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.