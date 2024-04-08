Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 407,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 248,454 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Cadre Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadre by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,444,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after purchasing an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 973,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

