Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $54.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

CALX opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after purchasing an additional 166,695 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

